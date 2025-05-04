Meghan Markle Stands by Prince Harry as UK Court Denies Security for Couple and Kids; Check Out Her Subtle Diss at Royals

Meghan Markle dropped a new picture, featuring Prince Harry and the kids. The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to share a black and white post of her husband having their daughter on his shoulders and son by his side, holding his finger.

The trio was clicked walking away from the camera, showing their backs. The former actress’s social media post comes a day after Prince Harry lost his court appeal to get protection for his family while in the U.K.

Advertisement

While the picture was not captioned, the netizens believed that the Suits alum passed a subtle statement on the judgment passed on Friday. Moreover, the picture is also translated as the actress’s silent support for her husband.

Prince Harry attended the hearing on Friday, May 2. According to the former royal member, his protection was snatched unjustly after he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020.

In conversation with the BBC, the Duke of Sussex revealed, "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point." He further stated, "The things that they're going to miss are, well, everything. I love my country. I always have. Despite what some people in that country have done."

Moreover, the prince shared that the ruling would have a major impact on his kids. Harry expressed his disappointment, claiming he won't be able to show his children the parts of his country.

Advertisement

After the judgment was passed on Friday, the father of two mentioned in the statement, "The U.K. is my birthplace and will always be part of who I am. It is a place I love, and the country where my son was born."

He continued to state, "I've only ever wanted to continue my charitable work in supporting the causes and people that mean so much to me, and for my children to know the beauty of my homeland."

Prince Harry, along with his wife, Meghan Markle, took an exit from Buckingham Palace in 2020.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan Netflix Team Accused of Threatening Chef Over Bad Review; Know Details