Met Gala 2025 Top 10 Predictions: Taylor Swift’s Carpet Debut With Travis Kelce to Shah Rukh Khan and Rihanna Rumors

Met Gala 2025 is just around the corner, and over the years, the event has been associated with its unique themes and head-turning costumes. As the preparations of the year are underway, the fans are highly anticipating their favorite celebrities on the red carpet, donning their best looks for the evening. With only a few hours left for the commencement of the ceremony, here’s our prediction of who all will be in attendance.

First up, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are expected to make headlines at the gala this year. The actor and his girlfriend have been in the news for the past few months for their PDA-filled appearances at either award ceremonies or date outings.

The audience would be looking forward to what new the couple could bring to the table with their outfits, based on this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Another couple who are quite in talks to walk the Met Gala red carpet this year is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. While the musician last attended the extravagant event in 2016, when she was named as one of the co-chairs alongside Jony Ivy, Idris Elba, and the Vogue editor, Anna Wintour.

However, it would be the first time for Kelce to mark his appearance at the ceremony, with his girlfriend by his side.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, too, could make it to the event. One of the reasons could be that her beau, A$AP Rocky, will co-chair the event, alongside three other black men, who have redefined fashion in their own fields.

The musician and Rocky last walked the red carpet together in 2023. While Rihanna opted for a white floral dress, her longtime partner chose denim jeans, a white shirt, a black blazer, a tie, and a red checkered skirt wrapped at the bottom.

Next up, the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make his big debut at the Met this year. The actor has a pop cultural identity for himself, but has never once stepped on the iconic red carpet. The year 2025 seems to be it, as his fans from across the globe anticipate his look for the evening.

While it is raining couples this year, Zendaya is also expected to attend the gala alongside Tom Holland. Though the duo has made rare red carpet appearances together, they have been quite memorable. After allegedly flaunting her engagement ring on the Oscars red carpet in the previous months, the celebrity duo could pose for the cameras hand in hand.

Additionally, Sabrina Carpenter is expected to make a glamorous appearance at the venue too. The musician was spotted in and around New York City, sparking speculations about her presence at the Met.

Other celebrities expected to hit the Met Gala red carpet included Usher, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, and Ariana Grande, among many.

