Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Weird' Comments On Kendall Jenner’s Posts

Kylie Jenner has been keeping her Instagram followers hot under the collar with a string of sizzling bikini photos. But this time, she's not going solo! On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a poolside photoshoot featuring her and her older sister, Kim Kardashian. The sisters were captured in matching black bikinis under the sun. Kim chose stylish chain link anklets and Kylie wore a dainty butterfly pendant ring as their silver jewelry choices. While the whole attention was on Kylie and Kim's bond, Khloe Kardashian took to chance to shift the focus onto her with a weird and wild comment on the photos which left many fans raising eyebrows.

Khloe Kardashian's playful comment raises eyebrows on Kendall's yacht photos

As recently Kendall shared a series of photos displaying her in a revealing lilac dress while sailing on a yacht, Khloe Kardashian took the spotlight by commenting on the posts and saw different people reacting in mixed ways.

The 28-year-old model has been enjoying a trip around the Mediterranean Sea with her mother Kris Jenner, 68, and her sister Kylie Jenner, 26. The Instagram post was captioned by Kendall with the phrase, "9pm sunsets." On the deck of the yacht, the Kardashians star was spotted lounging back in a cozy chair, capturing the quiet moment.

Wearing a sleeveless, high-collared gown, Kendall flaunted her slim figure while letting her dark hair fall over her shoulders. Her dress's thin lilac fabric showed off her bare breasts as she opted for a daring style and skipped the bra.

Khloe Kardashian, 39, quickly noticed this detail and commented on the post, saying, "I love when you show the Nips. Best nips in town."

The comment was immediately called out by a follower who said, “Girl, that’s your sister,” alongside a teary-eyed emoji. Another follower added, “You wild for this Khloe,” while a third chimed in, “Weird Comment but we’re here for it.” Yet another succinctly remarked, “Khloe being Khloe.”

Khloe Kardashian explains why she's so exhausted from taking care of her kids

Khloe Kardashian has been under criticism lately for saying that she is "exhausted" from raising her kids. The 39-year-old said that her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, had gone away to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA during a chat with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe explained her worries about being the only parent present for True, 6, and Tatum, who is nearly 2. “A parent to stay with them isn’t available,” she mentioned, contemplating the possibility of leaving her children behind. She expressed her fears, saying, “The whole family was out of the country. I thought, ‘What if there’s an earthquake? What if there’s something and there’s no parent?’ It caused me to panic.”

The founder of Good American stated that while Tristan is “a big help when he’s here,” his commitment to the Cavaliers keeps him away. Khloé confessed to her sister, “I don’t have nannies at night, which might need to change, or at least have someone available sometimes.” She added that currently, no one lives with her family full-time.

While acknowledging that Thompson is helpful when he's present, Kardashian explained that she shoulders most of the childcare responsibilities. She described herself as a very hands-on mom, preparing meals and attending to her children's needs herself.

Despite the exhaustion that comes with single parenting, Kardashian emphasized her love for her children. She used a relatable analogy, comparing her post-bedtime fatigue to a scene in the movie Wolf of Wall Street. Kardashian also acknowledged the emotional rollercoaster of parenthood, admitting to missing her children even when they're asleep.

“Every day after 8.30 when True's asleep, I am crawling like I'm Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street like: How do I get there? Then you wake up again and do it all over,” she said.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has spoken openly about the challenges of parenthood. Last year, on her family's Hulu show, she discussed the complexities of using a surrogate to welcome their son, Tristan.

