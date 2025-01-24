Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Facing Infidelity In Relationships; Says ‘I Know What Was Done To Me...'

Khloe Kardashian opened up about facing infidelity in her past relationships. The Good American co-founder was married to Lamar Odom, and following her split from her ex-husband, Kardashian began to date Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her two kids.

In conversation with Jay Shetty during her podcast episode of Khloe in Wonderland, the media personality revealed to have past trauma that never healed.

The Keeping Up with Kardashians star went on to reveal the dark details of her relationships.Elaborating on the statements, the mother of two said, “I know what was done to me was not about me.”

She further added, “I know that was about them, and they have past trauma that they've never healed from.” Upon asking if the Kardashian ever questioned her exes over why did they cheat, the response came in as “‘Oh, my parents or I came from a broken house.’ It's always something like that. It's never about the immediate relationship.”

The businesswoman went on to state, “If it wasn't for my family, my core circle, and also my relationship with God... I just learned it wasn’t about me.”

ALSO READ: Khloé Kardashian Talks About ‘Humanity’ After Being Called Out for Water Usage During LA Wildfires

Khloe continued to reveal that what she initially viewed as cheating happening to her, she soon realised that it was on her ex. Adding to the statements she made, “No matter what someone did to me, I was never manipulative or trying to do the same thing back.”

Advertisement

As for her personal life, Kardashian went on to marry Odom in 2009. The couple separated after four years of their marriage amidst the rumours of the latter cheating on the TV star.

Khloe went on to meet Thompson in 2016, and within two years of their relationship, the former couple welcomed their first child. The duo went quite on and off in their relationship and ultimately called it quits in 2021, after the pair welcomed their second child.

ALSO READ: Lamar Odom Reveals How THIS Kardashian Family Friend Helped Reunite Him with Ex-Wife Khloé: ‘I Bumped Into…’