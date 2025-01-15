Khloé Kardashian Talks About ‘Humanity’ After Being Called Out for Water Usage During LA Wildfires

Khloé Kardashian recently took to social media and expressed herself, also talking about “humanity” and “empathy.” The highly acclaimed celebrity came up with the post after she was slammed for her heavy water usage during the catastrophic times that Los Angeles is facing at present.

Sharing her thoughts in her Instagram Stories, Khloé Kardashian also mentioned how proud she is to be an Angeleno.

"Amid the devastation caused by the fires, it has been heartwarming to see that in the face of unimaginable loss, people are coming together and supporting one another with unwavering kindness and empathy," Kardashian began.

Further in her stories, the mother of two added that she has never seen this much love coming out of her city.

Stating that neighbors are coming forward with a helping hand for neighbors, as well as strangers being present for others, while businesses are stepping out to provide for "brave firefighters,” Khloé Kardashian spoke of unity.

“This outpouring of humanity reminds us of the power of compassion and gives us so much hope,” the Good American designer continued.

Expressing how the city is filled with people who care, the icon mentioned that she couldn’t be much prouder to be a part of the City of Angels.

Her post came a day after actress Yvette Nicole Brown slammed Khloé Kardashian over her water usage. The actress mentioned Kardashian’s gargantuan water usage during the 2022 LA drought, also sharing screenshots of an article with the headline, “Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters.”

