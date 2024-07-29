The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian is a mother of two adorable kids! Khloe's youngest kid, Tatum Thompson, recently turned two years old, and the mother made sure to make it grand and extravagant.

The 40-year-old reality TV personality posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos from Tatum's second birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Khloe Kardashian shares clips from son Tatum Thompson's birthday bash

The toddler's celebration was all dinosaur-themed, complete with themed food, decor, and entertaining games. The house's front door was displayed in the first video, complete with a balloon arch made of blue, green, pale pink, and white that led to a sign that read 'Tatum Two-a-Saurus' above the door and a giant dinosaur statue.

The party was attended by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, and Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson.

The toddler's three-tier birthday cake was shown in close-up in the following clips, along with other decorations, including a giant dinosaur display with a sign that says Please don't feed and leaf-shaped floating objects in the pool, as well as several balloons with dark spots on them that mimic dinosaur eggs.

Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson attends son's birthday bash

There were other areas designated as T-Rex Zone and Dino Dig. The video also gave a closer look at Cake Gourmet Sugar Service's dessert arrangement, a giant chocolate dinosaur egg, dipped rice krispie snacks, themed cookies, glazed cake donuts with a blue dripping, and chocolate nests with tiny eggs within.

Khloe has a reputation for throwing extravagant parties. Khloe previously shared a glimpse of her daughter True's Octonauts-themed birthday celebration in 2023.

NBA player Tristan and Khloe started dating in 2016. The star welcomed her daughter True Thompson with Tristan in 2018. In 2022, Khloe welcomed Tatum through a surrogate.

