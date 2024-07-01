Khloe Kardashian Shares Glimpses Of Her 40th Birthday Celebration; See HERE

Khloe Kardashian went all out as she celebrated her 40th birthday on June 27, 2024. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star threw a saloon-themed party on her birthday bash and shared some stunning visuals on her Instagram. The extravagant party featured a performance from Snoop Dogg, as all party attendees followed the denim and diamond dress code.

Everything to know about Khloe Kardashian’s lavish 40th birthday party

Khloe has officially entered the club of 40s as the Good American founder threw quite a party to celebrate this occasion. The party featured Khloé-themed saloon-style decor and was attended by celebrities like Sara Foster and Kimora Lee Simmon. Superstars like Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt came forward and delivered stunning performances to celebrate the occasion.

The party was also attended by Khloe’s sisters such as Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner along with their mother, Kris Jenner. Khloe posted quite some snaps on her Instagram stories, sharing the themed party place and their subsequent celebrations. The birthday girl wore a diamond-encrusted bustier corset with matching denim jeans, which she further complemented with her diamond necklaces.

The party had a “Khlo$ Saloon”, and a stage with a sign of “Khloewood”. Khloe was also captured vibing with the performances of Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Kurupt. "@khloekardashian had the time of her life!!!!" Kim wrote in her IG story. The night also featured pole dance performances from the dancers as they danced around the big pink birthday cake.

Khloe Kardashian gets birthday wishes from her family

Khloé's lavish birthday party was followed by a pool party, including close family and friends. But apart from these visually amazing pics of her birthday, Khloe also had heartfelt wishes from her mother and sister. Kris Jenner paid tribute to Khloe on her 40th birthday as she called her the “beautiful, delicious angel”. The matriarch head of the Kardashian clan got candid with her feelings as she penned down an emotional message for Khloe.

“I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy… you are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made. You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life, but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me,” Kris wrote.

Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, also dedicated an Instagram post to her. Kim wholeheartedly welcomed Khloe into the 40s club as she assured her this would be the best decade of her life. The KKW Beauty owner referred to Khloe as the best friend of her life as she wished her a very happy birthday.

Khloe Kardashian has surely made her entering 40s special with her jaw-dropping birthday bash. The clips and snapshots of the bash are surely the reflections of her cherished time with her family and friends.

