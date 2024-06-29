Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wishes She Could Do Motherhood 'All Over' Again; Discusses What She Would Change

Kim Kardashian would change this in her parenting style if she could turn back time. The star shares her four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West with ex-husband Kanye West.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, the star was seen having a conversation about motherhood with her sisters. The Skims founder spoke about the one thing that she would do differently as a mother. Here’s what Kim Kardashian said about parenting.

Kim Kardashian talks about parenting

Kim hopped on a Facetime call with her sisters Khloe and Kourtney where the trio talked about parenting. During the call, Kim admits how she would like a redo at raising her children and reveals what she would do differently this time around.

"Sometimes, I'm like damn, I wish I could do it all over," Kim says. She also adds that she would be strict with her kids from the start if she could do it all over again.

Khloe asks her sister if is talking about being strict with her diet and the Skims founder explains that she is talking about her parenting style. Khloe then advises the mother of 4 that it isn’t too late to change her parenting style if she wants to.

During their conversation, Kourtney talks about how she is multitasking by being on the call and breastfeeding her youngest, Rocky. The oldest Kardashian sister shares her son with her husband Travis Barker. Later Kim can be heard telling the camera how her sister loves being a mother.

She adds, “A mom times four is like the best." Khloe also talks about how their oldest sister has wanted this for a long time. The mother of two talks about how she is happy for her sister.

Kim Kardashian talks about Khloe’s parenting

Khloe discussed her parenting style and quality time with her two kids, True and Tatum, in the episode. She co-parents with her ex, Tristan Thompson. The star mentioned the different parenting approaches she and her sisters take.

Kim has mentioned in the past that Khloe has a more "strict" parenting style. The American Horror Story actress expressed admiration for her sister's approach and mentioned that their parents were not strict with them when they were growing up.

