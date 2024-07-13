Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Will To Trying Ozempic; Says THIS

Khloe Kardashian recently reflected on her weight loss journey during the latest episode of her family's reality television show, The Kardashians. The 40-year-old television personality, socialite, and model confessed about her decision to try Ozempic at the time.

In the episode, Khloe also visited the headquarters of an athletic company to announce her collaboration with them. She expressed her passion for fitness, stating, “Working out is something that makes me happy.”

Khloe Kardashian spoke about struggles with weight gain

Looking back on her battles to maintain a healthy weight, the celebrity admitted that she was so determined to transform her appearance that, if it had been available at the time, she would have considered trying the diabetes medication Ozempic. Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned, “When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it, cause I tried any other thing."

“I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change,” she confessed, adding, “I just think people should be active.” Khloe said that she wants to encourage healthiness instead of the number on a scale. “I don’t really care what your size is. You should just be healthy and stronger for yourself.”

Previously, in the On Purpose podcast, Khloe said that for a major part of her life, she was “overweight and unhealthy.” She shared that she began gyming during her divorce and “like a significant and consistent amount for my mental health." She continued, “I needed a release, and I needed to feel strong, and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts.” Khloe also spoke about her weight loss journey in her 2015 book Strong Looks Better Naked and in her reality television show Revenge Body.

Weight loss drugs featured previously on The Kardashians

As per ABC, “Ozempic and Mounjaro are a popular ‘off-label’ choice for doctors treating patients wanting to lose weight, but the drugs are only approved by the TGA for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.”

Over the years, celebrities such as Charles Barkley, Whoopi Goldberg, and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have allegedly taken either Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss. American TV personality and Kourtney Kardashian’s former partner, Scott Disick, is also believed to be one of them.

In the premiere episode of the Kardashian’s latest season, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner visit Disick at his house, noticing his incredible weight loss right away. Although Khloe refrained from saying anything about the weight-loss pills present in the refrigerator, viewers quickly noticed cartons of Mounjaro stocked up in the butter cabinet. Some also assumed it to be a brand deal or promotion.

However, according to reports received by the Daily Mail, Disick was allegedly using the contentious weight-loss medication Ozempic to shed his excess weight. “Scott started taking Ozempic because he had serious issues with his weight gain. This time last year he saw himself as fat,” the source said. “He had gained a lot of weight and couldn't stand seeing himself in video footage that aired in the past couple of months. He would go to great lengths to cover it up.”

