Kid Cudi Claps Back At Lupe Fiasco For 'Beefin With Himself At This Point'; Says He Has 'Hate In His Heart’

Rapper Kid Cudi has responded to recent comments made by fellow rapper and record producer Lupe Fiasco, who had threatened physical violence against the former. In a series of tweets and interviews, Cudi clapped back at Fiasco saying he is "beefing with himself" and has "hate" in his heart.

The beef between the two rappers dates back to 2012 when Lupe Fiasco took shots at Kid Cudi's music on the track King Nas from his mixtape Friend of the People: You Better Known. In the song, Lupe raps, "Man, Cudi fell off; he ain't been the same since he let the void fill him up." This reignited their long-standing issues, which seem to continue over a decade later.

Lupe Fiasco Doubles Down on Criticism

In recent weeks, Lupe Fiasco has doubled down on his criticism of Kid Cudi. In a video posted on his YouTube channel on January 15th, Lupe said he wanted to "beat this na up so bad I'm getting a migraine." He went on to call Cudi a "bitch" multiple times. Lupe also brought up Cudi's old job at a Bape clothing store, saying, "I wanna work at the Bape Store to diss his bh as for having a regular job before he was a famous b**h with a cool job."

In response to Lupe's threatening videos and tweets, Cudi took to social media to hit back. In a tweet on January 19th, the 39-year-old said, "Lupe has been with himself for years now. Hate in his heart." He went on to acknowledge that Lupe had a deep hatred for him, so he doesn't regret ducking him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why is Kid Cudi accused of Satanic connections? Exploring recent accusation amid rapper's new album release

In an interview with TMZ the same day, Cudi was asked about Fiasco's threats to fight him physically. He replied, "It's just corny at this point, man, like, he's been beefin' with himself," adding, "I don't know what his problem is, he's got a lot of hate in his heart."

Cudi went on to say that Lupe Fiasco's constant criticism of him over the past decade seems to stem from some deeper personal issues. Cudi said, "I think he's got some internal problems, some internal demons he's fighting. And he's taking it out on me, which is weird."

ALSO READ: Did Kid Cudi Mend Relationship With Kanye West After Their Ugly Fallout? Here's What The Rapper Had To Say