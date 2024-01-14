Why is Kid Cudi accused of Satanic connections? Exploring recent accusation amid rapper's new album release

Kid Cudi faced backlash and accusations of being "satanic" after unveiling 30-foot-tall statues of himself to promote his new album, Insano. The silver statues, displayed in Paris and on a boat in Long Beach, California, depicted the rapper with outstretched arms and hollow eye sockets emitting light.

Kid Cudi is accused of satanic connections amid new album release

Some fans criticized Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, on social media, branding the statues as "pure satanic s–t" while another accused, “Sad sad Cudi sold his soul and had to wear a dress to become relevant again." A third one called it "blasphemous" and others speculated about his alleged connection to the Illuminati. Despite the controversy, Kid Cudi's representative has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Kid Cudi makes a comeback after announcing the end of his rap career

The release of Insano marks a comeback for the Grammy-winning artist, who previously hinted at the end of his rap career over a year ago. In October 2022, during an appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Cudi expressed uncertainty about continuing in music, revealing a desire to explore other ventures. He even shared a whimsical idea of becoming a kindergarten teacher in the future.

Cudi explained, “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.” He expressed “I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago. But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years,” he added, “Like, when I’m, like, 50… And I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness. Get ’em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

Now, with the release of Insano, Kid Cudi's album features collaborations with artists like A$AP Rocky, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and more. Despite the controversies surrounding the promotional statues, Cudi continues to make waves in the music scene with his latest work.

