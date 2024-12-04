Kieran Culkin Reveals He’s Holding Off on Letting His Kids Watch His and Brother Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone: 'There Are Some Scary Parts'

While the world celebrates Christmas by watching Kieran Culkin and his brother Macaulay Culkin’s iconic holiday film Home Alone, the former star’s children have yet to watch the flick starring their dad and uncle. On Monday, December 2, Kieran chatted with E! News on the red carpet of the 34th annual Gotham Awards in New York City, where he admitted he hasn't allowed his daughter Kinsey, 5, and son Wilder, 3, to watch the holiday classic yet.

“There are still some scary parts,” the dad of two explained. “For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula and the guy at the end who says, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a 3-year-old.”

The Succession star, however, mentioned that he might let his kids, whom he shares with his wife Jazz Charton, watch the film "this year." If not, "next year."

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Macaulay Culkin Revealed He Can't Watch Home Alone Because Of THIS Reason

Kieran stars as his brother Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister’s cousin, Fuller, in the 1990 film and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Earlier this week, during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the A Real Pain actor reflected on his time filming the Christmas staple, admitting that he didn’t fully grasp the film’s plot at the time.

Culkin shared that he didn’t know what the movie was about when he first saw it at the premiere. He explained that his lack of knowledge turned out to be a blessing, as he was left doubling over with laughter.

Advertisement

Culkin also shared that Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the film, misled him into thinking the movie was about him. It wasn’t until the premiere that he discovered his brother, who was “on set all the time,” was the main character.

Home Alone, which shot Macaulay Culkin to fame for his role as 8-year-old Kevin, followed his character after he was mistakenly left home alone by his family, who had to defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest Grossing Christmas Movies: The Grinch tops

Elsewhere, in January 2024, Kieran revealed he was already prepared to welcome more kids with Charton.

While accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession at the 75th Emmy Awards, the actor called out his wife, teasing her to follow through on her promise of giving him more kids if he won an Emmy.

Culkin, chatting with reporters at the event, shared that while he hadn’t brought the subject up for months, now that he had fulfilled his wife’s condition, he was expecting her to keep her part of the bargain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jude Law Breaks Hearts As He Reveals 'That Cottage' From His 2006 Christmas Film The Holiday Doesn't Exist: 'I Just Burst the Bubble, Sorry'