Lindsay Lohan Reunites With Mickey Mouse At Disneyland; Talks About The Freaky Friday

Lindsay Lohan spent an awesome day in Disneyland at the age of 38 to rekindle her true self on Saturday, July 20. Known for featuring in Disney movies, her visit to “the happiest place on earth” was a soothing walk into her early career.

A magical reunion

This picture, shot by Disney Parks and posted on Instagram, shows Lohan happily grinning while holding hands with Mickey Mouse opposite Sleeping Beauty Castle in Anaheim, California.

Wearing sequined Minnie Mouse ears, black sunglasses, and a flowery cream T-shirt, Lohan seemed thrilled about being back at “the happiest place on earth.” The caption read, “LindsayLohan and Mickey reunite at @Disneyland,” hints at their first meeting during the ABC Primetime Preview Weekend in 2003.

Lindsay also shared photos of her family outing on her Stories section of Instagram. She stood back-to-back with Mickey Mouse and shouted that she was “Ready for the day!” In another photograph, she wore a white Mickey Mouse cap, sharing a smiling selfie as well as a fun one together with his family members having fun.

Back to her Disney roots

Lohan visited Disneyland while shooting Freaky Friday 2, a much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie of 2003. This project is an important homecoming for Lohan, who first won hearts in 1998’s remake of The Parent Trap. After this came a couple more Disney hits like Life-Size (2000), Get a Clue (2002), Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), and Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005).

In a recent interview with Nightline, Lohan expressed her enthusiasm for returning to the Disney lot. “For me, it was when I went on to the Disney lot,” she said. “And being back on the Disney lot because that’s not just Freaky Friday. For me, that’s The Parent Trap. That’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. That’s Herbie.” She described feeling like a kid again, surrounded by so many nostalgic memories.

Excitement for Freaky Friday 2

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Lohan hinted to fans that the sequel would be “much freakier than you would expect.” The actress is excited about the new film, which will be in theaters in 2025.

On June 24, Walt Disney Studios confirmed the news by posting a picture of Lohan and her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis holding hands while sitting on each other's trailers’ steps.

Lohan’s return to Disney is not only professionally significant but also an emotional journey back to her roots. Thus, this day at Disneyland with Mickey Mouse meant much more to Lindsay than just another photo op for her fans and followers.

