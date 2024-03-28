King Charles has a message for the people of his country. As the Easter festival comes close, King Charles shares a message highlighting the importance of kindness and caring for one another this holiday season. As per BBC News, this message comes after the revelation of His Majesty King Charles cancer treatment. Here is everything you need to know about his Easter message.

King Charles Easter message

King Charles III informed the country in a pre-recorded message published on Maundy Thursday, ahead of Easter Sunday. According to BBC News, on Thursday, audio of His Majesty's speech was aired at Worcester Cathedral, where his wife Queen Camilla presided over the annual Royal Maundy service, during which the sovereign or their deputy distributes money to locals who have made communal contributions.

While undergoing cancer treatment, the King is unable to attend public events but has left a taped message. The King restated his coronation commitment and said, “Not to be served, but to serve with my whole heart" in his statement. He thanked individuals who extended the hand of friendship, especially in times of need.

He went on to say, "It is with great sadness that I cannot be with you today." The King's speech, recorded in mid-March, includes a Bible reading and a call to action as a nation: "We need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in times of need." Despite not directly commenting on his own health or the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis, he emphasized the significance of people who care for others.

King Charles cancer treatment

In February, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Although the type of cancer he has hasn't been made public, Taking to Instagram, the Palace issued an official statement that stated, “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual.”

They further continued that he was grateful for his medical team and went on to say that the King is positive that he will recover soon and continue his public duty as soon as possible. Besides the news of his health battle, Kensington Palace also shared a video message on Instagram from Catherine, Princess of Wales, commonly known as Kate Middleton, where she opened up and revealed she is also undergoing cancer treatment.

