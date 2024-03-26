'He's Frustrated': King Charles' Nephew Says Monarch Isn’t Happy With Pace Of His Cancer Recovery

In a recent update on the Royal family, King Charles was sharing lunch with Kate Middleton before her Cancer announcement. But, Queen Camilla had also revealed that King Charles is visiting Northern Ireland for his treatment of Cancer. King Charles was the first person who started falling sick in the Royal family. It all started with his prostate surgery followed by his Cancer diagnosis. But why does Charles’ nephew say that the King is ‘frustrated’? Find out.

Why does King Charles' nephew say that the monarch is frustrated?

ALSO READ: King Charles III Reveals He Was ‘Reduced To Tears’ By Messages Of Support After Cancer Diagnosis

Peter Phillips, the eldest of the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren and nephew of King Charles, revealed about King’s condition. He said, “He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do.” There are various instances where Queen Camilla has also said that King Charles is waiting to get back to his duties. The monarch has been diagnosed with an “unspecified” form of Cancer since February and has been taking treatment since. Initially the King was unfazed and cheerful, but as the Royal family, his sons and others came to meet him, the King knew his recovery journey would not be an easy one. As per Phillips, King Charles constantly asks the doctors about his recovery, to return to his duties. The nephew opened up on King’s health during a Sky News Australia interview on March 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Did the King attend the Commonwealth Day Ceremony?

Despite the monarch’s continuous requests to be present physically, sources reveal that King Charles’ was forced to attend the Commonwealth Day ceremony remotely by a pre-recorded video address. While he hopes to join the Easter service in April, there are no details on the monarch’s presence. Queen Camilla has revealed that the King is “very well” and is waiting to join back duties soon. It is shocking to see King Charles and Kate Middleton get diagnosed with Cancer within a span of one month. The two share a great bond due to their interests in Arts and Culture. While we wish the two a speedy recovery, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer; Aims To Resume His Public Duties Amid Treatment