King Charles To Continue With His Cancer Treatment In The New Year? Find Out As Royal Source Shares Update

King Charles will be continuing his cancer treatment in the upcoming year. The monarch, who announced his diagnosis in February, has been keeping his health in a “managed condition,” and royal sources have claimed that the King is moving forward in a positive direction.

Amidst his treatments, the former Prince of Wales is currently hosting his family members at Buckingham Palace for pre-Christmas celebrations. Moreover, the King will also join his family at the Sandringham estate to celebrate the festive day.

During the celebrations, a Palace source confirmed that the King will also review his upcoming public engagements and make plans for international travel.

In a conversation with a media outlet, a source stated about the King: "His treatment has been progressing positively, and as a managed condition, the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

Meanwhile, Dame Laura Lee, the chief executive of a cancer support charity, revealed: "It's very common for treatment to be ongoing for long periods of time. This is similar to the treatment the Princess of Wales went through—a year-long, intense period of treatment followed by recovery. She has now reached a point where she is recovering from some of the impacts of that treatment."

As reported by Sky News, Laura Lee further stated: "We've got immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, and hormone therapy. There are all sorts of different treatment modalities. So it's not surprising at all.”

The King was first hospitalized in January for planned surgery to address an enlarged prostate. While the public speculated that the monarch might have been diagnosed with prostate cancer, Palace reports refuted these rumors and have not yet disclosed the specific nature of the King’s illness.

Following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February, the head of state canceled all high-level meetings and public engagements. However, the King returned to work in April.

In addition to King Charles, both Kate Middleton and Sarah Ferguson have also publicly announced their battles with cancer.

