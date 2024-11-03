Does King Charles Think He's In ‘Legal Jeopardy’? Here’s What The Report Says

The Royal family hits daily headlines, may that be for any reason. This time, King Charles and his son Prince Harry's names have been making rounds online because the King thinks that he may be in “legal trouble” if he attempts to establish a relationship with his son again, as per a report by The Telegraph.

The aforementioned publication’s report (published on November 2, Saturday), included a constitutional expert saying that Prince Harry’s legal battle against the U.K. government for reinstating his secret when he visits the country may hinder his relationship with his father.

As per the outlet, a senior constitutional expert and royal family adviser told the royal biographer, Robert Hardman that there they have an unfortunate situation where the King's son is suing ministers of the King in his courts, resulting in the King being pulled in three directions.

Referring to reports that said that the Duke of Sussex misremembered some of the private discussions between the members of the family mentioned in his memoir titled Spare, Hardman told the publication, “You also have the situation where the King's son publishes accounts of private conversations, some of which have been, shall we say, wrong.”

He added, “So imagine the situation if the prince were to talk to his father about his court case and then later to describe that conversation – or, worse, a conversation which was not entirely accurate. There would be serious legal jeopardy. Harry would only have to say, 'My father said this' and a court case could collapse.”

For the unversed, in 2020, Prince Harry pled his case at the Sandringham Summit, which determined his and his wife, Meghan Markle’s status as non-working royals. The Duke Of Sussex stated that their security should not be compromised and that they should be provided police protection while they are in the United Kingdom.

As per People magazine, their security was eventually downgraded by RAVEC, even after the reported court revelation documents that mentioned that Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in 2022, deemed it “imperative” for Prince Harry and his spouse, Markle to have “effective security.”

As per the publication, the Duke of Sussex is appealing the court's decision to revoke their security. His Spokesperson told The Telegraph that Prince Harry hopes that he will get justice from the Court of Appeal.

The Spokesperson added that the Duke of Sussex did not ask for “preferential treatment but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec’s own rules ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others following Ravec’s own written policy."

