Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Skip King Charles’ Pre-Christmas Lunch? Here’s What We Know

Prince William and Kate Middleton will skip King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, as the duo, along with their three kids, have flown to Norfolk ahead of the festivities next week. According to the reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales were never expected to join the royal family for the events and will directly join them for the celebration in Sandringham.

Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cornwell, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will also skip pre-Christmas events amidst the former’s connections to the alleged Chinese spy making headlines in recent times.

The monarch has, however, extended the invitation to his brother and the Duchess of York, but it is understood that the Duke wishes to keep the King away from the controversies and, hence, would not even be joining the family at the Sandringham estate.

As for the pre-Christmas lunch, the event has been looked upon as a tradition by the British royal family, which was previously hosted by Queen Elizabeth and is continued by the head of state.

This year’s Christmas holds importance to the royal family, which has been through a rough year, with Kate Middleton and King Charles facing major health scares after being diagnosed with cancer.

Princess Kate, who had been prioritizing her health and family amidst the tough times, announced in September that she had completed her chemotherapy rounds and, though not completely fit, would return to public duties.

Ahead of the festive season, the Princess of Wales, along with her kids and husband, hosted a Carol Service, where nearly 1600 dignitaries were invited to enjoy the ceremony, which was later accompanied by a program of ballet dancing.

Earlier, a source close to the royal family member revealed that Middleton’s battle with cancer has completely transformed her. In their conversation with People Magazine, the insider shared, “You can’t go through something like that and come out the other side unchanged.” They further added, “She is a different person now.”

The princess, apart from thinking of herself as a mother of three, is also bound to think of her future as a queen and, hence, is prioritizing herself above everyone else.

Meanwhile, the royal family members are looking forward to celebrating Christmas together at the Sandringham estate.

