Kourtney Kardashian Pays Tribute To Late Dad On His Birth Anniversary; Writes Heartfelt Post

The 44-year-old Kardashian sister Kourtney is both emotional and overwhelmed on her late father’s birthday. Kourtney Kardashian might be a media persona, socialite and entrepreneur to many, but deep down she is also a doting daughter. Missing her father Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would have been his 80th birthday, the Lemme owner penned a heartfelt post expressing how much she loves and misses her father. Robert Kardashian Sr. passed away in 2003 and this note two decades after his demise will surely revive memories making close ones nostalgic. So, what did Kourtney write in the post? Find details inside.

Kourtney Kardashian’s heartwarming tribute

Kourtney took to Instagram on the eve of her father’s birthday on February 21, 2024, to share a few adorable pictures and captioned the post with a note remembering her father. The caption began with, “My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.”

She also emotionally added, “He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.” The post had pictures of a little Kourtney and her father, having a good time together.

As soon as she posted the pictures, people flooded the comments section remembering Mr. Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary. Kris Jenner, wife of Robert Kardashian Sr. also commented, "The best Daddy there ever was ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.” The two were married from 1978 to 1991. The couple has four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian Jr.

Khloe and other siblings react

Khloe commented on the same post by sister Kourtney saying, "The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday ❤❤❤ he is our angel.”

The Kardashian saga has been a spectacle to behold. But in one episode aired in 2022 of The Kardashians, Kris had revealed that Kourtney’s husband Travis Barker went to Robert’s grave to seek his blessing as permission to marry his daughter. To this Kris said, "It's all happy, I just wish your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it's the first time that she's getting married.”

This shows how much the family misses their patriarch. As we wish Mr. Robert Kardashian Sr. a belated happy birthday, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

