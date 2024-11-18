Kristin Cavallari Claims Hooking Up With THIS Actor During Social Media Trend

Kristin Cavallari in her classic fashion grabbed all the headlines and this time for an even more spicy revelation. She along with her friend, got their followers hooked when it was claimed that she once hooked up with none other than Jason Statham.

Cavallari and her friend, Justin Anderson took part in the ‘suspect’ trend online, where friends say “suspect is..” and state head-turning, honest, and humorous facts about each other. And Cavallari surely turned everyone’s heads by participating in it.

During the trend, both of them revealed facts about each other and also made claims. At one point, Anderson said that she had turned all her former boyfriends into “alcoholics.” Then the reality show star said that her friend made it seem like he has a perfect relationship with his fiance, but in reality, she claimed, he is “condescending,” to his partner.

Then towards the end of the video, Anderson said, “Suspect's hottest hookup that she's never told anyone about was with Jason Statham.”

According to TMZ, the Wrath Of Man star and Cavallari, before she tied the knot with former husband Jay Cutler, were linked romantically many years ago.

As far as the reality star and her ex, Cutler goes, he became the topic of interest online because of his DUI arrest in Tennessee last month, via Fox News.

In her Let’s Be Honets podcast episode, released at that time, she addressed this by quickly hopping on the situation and letting her audience know that the episode was recorded before her ex-husband’s arrest. She said she would not be commenting on what happened. Cavallari furher wished the former NFL star the best and hoped that he gets the help he needs.

As per the outlet, the Franklin Police depart stated in the news that he was charged with DUI, first offense, failure to exercise due care to avoid collision, implied consent, and possession of a handgun, under the influence, in the incident. Cutler was released on a USD 5000 bond after being booked at Williamson County Jail.

Cavallari and the former NFL star tied the knot in 2013 and they divorced in 2022. They had announced their separation two years before that. The ex-couple share three children, Camden 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8.

ALSO READ: Why Michael J Fox Feels He 'Gotta Keep' His Dark Sense Of Humor ‘Intact’ Amid Parkinson's Battle? Find Out Here