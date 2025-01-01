Kristin Cavallari Says Scott Disick Ruined Her Friendship With Kourtney; Calls The Kardashian Family ‘Fake’ And ‘Calculated’

Kristin Cavallari was once very close to the Kardashian family, especially the oldest daughter, Kourtney. But over the years their relationship fell out, and The Hills alum blamed Scott Disick for it. The latter was married to Kourtney and is a father to their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

On December 30, the TV personality appeared on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast and spoke about her fallout with the Lemme founder. “Scott and Kourtney started dating; that’s how I met Kourtney. I f–king loved Kourtney,” Cavallari recalled. “We were really good friends,” she added.

She revealed that their friendship took a turn when she traveled to Las Vegas with “a bunch of [her] guy friends,” which also included Disick. This took place when Kourtney and Disick briefly split in 2011.

“We all went out; we had a good time; I was never even alone with Scott,” she recalled. The next morning, Page Six reported a story romantically linking the duo, claiming they hooked up. The mom-of-three accused Disick of planting the story to “try to make Kourtney jealous.”

Cavallari admitted that the reality star was “upset” about the tabloid news, and she tried to convince her it was not true. She recalled telling Kourtney that she would “never f-king touch” Scott.

“She was like, ‘Well, I don’t know. I just know I have sisters, and I would never put myself in that situation,'” the Laguna Beach alum added. She also revealed Scott never explicitly denied the rumors, which led her to think that it was a “calculated” move from the Kardashians.

Advertisement

“And this is what the Kardashians and a lot of people in Hollywood do... when you’re out there talking, they want to shut you up,” she said. “So, it’s keep your friends close and your enemies closer.

And I don’t play that game. It’s so fake to me,” she added. Previously on the Let’s Be Honest podcast, Cavallari called Disick’s alleged DM to be the “most manipulative” move. The Poosh founder has since moved on with her now-husband Travis Barker in January 2021 and tied the knot a year later. In November 2023, they welcomed their son Rocky.