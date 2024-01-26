Who Are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Children? RHOBH Star Shares If Their Split Affected Daughters

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills enjoys a cult status running successfully since 2010. The drama and gossip about the wealthiest housewives inside the reality show have often grabbed headlines. But who could have guessed that 55-year-old Kyle Richards was actually real about all the issues in her marriage of 27 years, with husband Mauricio Umansky? The 13th season of the hit American reality show saw Kyle Richards opening up on all the problems that led to their separation and how they had kept this news from their daughters.

Who are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s children?

The Watcher in the Woods actress revealed how she and her husband are facing a difficult time. It took her a lot of courage to face the camera, as this news had to be processed first. The former couple has four children- Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia. The Halloween star and Umansky are now trying to take things “a day at a time” and go slow. In an interview with E! News, Kyle says, "We still live in the same house, and we get along. Our girls never grew up with fighting in the house and it's still not like that. We just don't argue."

The hard times between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The Car actress has revealed in a confession-type interview that she usually isolates when under struggle and the shooting of RHOBH was another challenge with cameras all around. The contestants on the show instantly picked on the missing wedding band and new lifestyle changes, portraying how the New Celebrity star wants it all under control. Kyle is worried that she and her husband have grown in different directions and added, “I'm sort of now working on myself inside, and I feel like he's very focused on his work. I don't want to wake up, you know, a few years down the road and be like, ‘Who are you?’” But it is good to see that the couple remains cordial, as they figure out what is next for themselves and their family.

The Eaten Alive actress has been a mainstay on the RHOBH for over 12 seasons now and has kept hinting at how the real relationship dynamics are coming out on the show. But it is only in the thirteenth season that Kyle opened up. However, 53-year-old Umansky turned down rumors of their divorce, seven months before the 13th season came out. But now that Kyle Richards has addressed all the rumors, we know what is going on in reality.

