Kylie Jenner Loves Being Supportive Of Timothée Chalamet In His Career: Source Claims THIS

Kylie Jenner is the happiest when she is around Timothée Chalamet, supporting him as his career grows. The private couple was recently seen making an appearance at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. However, as per a source, this was also the time Jenner was bonding with the Wonka actor’s co-stars all night.

According to the source, Kylie Jenner is "having fun supporting" Chalamet during the current awards season. The insider has also mentioned that the highly acclaimed fashion icon “enjoys” being present for the events with Chalamet.

"She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all,” the insider stated to PEOPLE, continuing that Jenner is putting her efforts into being by her boyfriend’s side.

Adding that "Kylie is the happiest," the source further mentioned that everyone in Jenner’s family loves the Interstellar actor. As per the insider, the couple is very serious about each other.

Previously for the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown, while Kylie Jenner was not seen being present, she and Timothée Chalamet were later noticed to enjoy their romantic date night in the same city after the premiere on January 15.

However, Jenner was seen attending the afterparty for the LA premiere of the Bob Dylan biopic. Kylie Jenner even brought her mom, Kris Jenner, to the premiere.

Advertisement

During the USA premiere of the highly anticipated movie, the couple was seen being affectionate towards each other, as reports suggest that Jenner sat on the lap of the Call Me By Your Name actor and even kissed him.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that Kylie has even attended other premieres of Chalamet’s movies, one of which happens to be the 2023 film Wonka.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet Rocks Chic Mini Purse; Fans Speculate Girlfriend Kylie Jenner Has Something To Do With It