Lala Kent Recalls a 'Terrifying' Health Scare at a Party That Almost Made Her 'Pass Out'; Details Here

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is recalling a terrifying health scare that nearly caused her to pass out. Kent, who gained fame from Lisa Vanderpump’s reality show and has become a social media sensation, recently shared a distressing incident on her podcast.

On the July 24th episode of Give Them Lala, the reality star, who is expecting her second child, opened up about a harrowing experience where she "almost fainted at a party at her house."

ALSO READ: Lala Kent Disses Ex-Fiance Randall Emmett on Vanderpump Rules After Show; Deets Here

Lala Kent recalled, “I walked this little kid up the stairs to show him the playroom, and all of a sudden my arms and legs went numb, and I could not breathe. It took everything in me to not pass out and just make it to my bed.”

She continued by saying that she really wanted to yell for her mom, but she was struggling to get the words out, and eventually she was "Very, very concerned." The 33-year-old reality star is the mother of a little girl named Ocean, and often fills her feed with pictures and memories of her daughter.

Due to the incident, she was worried about the state of her pregnancy, and eventually Lala’s mother was able to get her obstetrician on the phone.

Lala Kent went on to narrate the incident, explaining that her obstetrician guided her over the phone. When she mentioned that the baby was moving unusually fast, the doctor suggested that the baby might just be positioned in a peculiar way.

Advertisement

Kent described the experience as very terrifying and admitted feeling an ‘overwhelming guilt’ about complaining of her body aches. However, she later reassured her fans that she was feeling much better, though she still experienced occasional windedness.

The Vanderpump Rules star added that her doctor advised her to "stay off her feet" and not "overdo it during the day," advice Kent acknowledged she could follow more closely. Kent, who underwent IUI (intrauterine insemination) for her second pregnancy, has been sharing her pregnancy journey on social media.

As she awaits the birth of her second baby, Kent recently celebrated with a baby shower attended by close family and friends.

ALSO READ: 'Timing Was Just Really Hard.’ Lala Kent Reveals She Was 'Approached' For The Traitors Season 2; Hints At Future Possibility