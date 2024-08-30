Late Night With Chucky: All We Know About Halloween Horror Nights Live Talk Show So Far

Horror fans are in for a treat as titular horror doll Chucky is getting a live talk show at Halloween Horror Nights. On Thursday, Universal Studios Hollywood announced an update for fans waiting to see Chucky again, sharing that the killer doll will host Late Night With Chucky.

The show will take place on the stage of DreamWorks Theatre. In the show, Chucky will answer fans' questions in real-time. Announcing the show, Horror Nights official X handle wrote on the platform, “A Show Announcement: Late Night with Chucky.”

The tweet added, “Chucky’s your host and he’s ready to roast. Be in the audience for his killer new live talk show, where Chucky will answer your questions in real time.”

Reportedly, attendees and guests will be able to submit questions for Chucky to answer through a QR code. The code will be placed in the lobby of the theater and a series of high-octane mayhem is expected to follow.

Halloween Horror Nights stars from Thursday, September 5 through Sunday, November 3, 2024, with a spookier thematic tone. While most of the details of the event have been kept under wraps for surprises, several famous villains, monsters, and ghosts from Universal will appear at the event.

As per recent reports, eight new haunted houses and several scare zones will be created based on the movies, including Insidious: The Further, Ghostbusters, The Purge, and A Quiet Place. Remarkably, for the first time, American Sign Language interpretation will be incorporated at the event.

The event will also celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface, featuring a new storyline celebrating the original 1974 slasher film. Fans will be taken to an abandoned slaughterhouse where they will encounter 10 versions of Leatherface that appeared in all nine films in the celebrated horror franchise.

“We feature something from every film,” Halloween Horror Nights creative director John Murdy said (via Los Angeles Daily News). “We’re not telling the stories of these individual films.”

R&B singer The Weeknd is set to join the event as well. Characters from The Black Phone, Freak, The Purge, and Happy Death Day could also have encounters with fans. M3GAN will reportedly take the attendees into a scare zone.

As for Chucky, other than the brand-new live show, the third season of the series premiered earlier this year. While fans are expecting the show to be renewed for season 4, there has not been any official greenlight.

However, on a positive note, series creator Don Mancini already has some stunning ideas for the show’s fourth season. “You know, that’s one of the nice things about having worked on a franchise for going on 40 years,” Mancini told SyFy Wire. “I spend a lot of time thinking about it,” he added.

The creator further confirmed that he has a lot of “as yet unrealized ideas and situations and new characters and relationships.” However, he will refrain from revealing too much but has “an idea for Season 4 if we get it—fingers crossed—that I'm really excited about.”

Mancini is positive about the potential fourth season: “I think it would represent yet another sort of left turn, as we always try to make it.” His new ideas for the upcoming season are “quite different,” which according to him is “one of the ways that we keep it fresh.”

USA/SYFY’s Chucky is now available to stream on Peacock.

