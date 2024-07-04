Actress Jennifer Tilly Claims Joining The RHOBH Is 'Insane'; Compared It To Her Movie Chucky

The Chucky actress Jessica Tilly claims Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scarier than her horror movie Chucky. In a recent interview on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, she got candid about her experience on the hit show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She said it was insane, and she was happy that she joined the show as a friend. Meanwhile, in May, the actress announced she was joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a friend capacity.

Jennifer Tilly opens up about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills experience

Jennifer Tilly has spent decades as an actress facing the deadly serial killer doll Chucky in the Child's Play franchise. Yet that's minor compared to going up against a reality star. During an appearance on the It Happened in Hollywood podcast, which aired on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the actress opened up about her Real Housewives experience.

She teased that it has its own horrors. She said, “Oh my God, this is insane." It's scarier than Chucky. I'll tell you that. I am not a housewife. I am, however, a friend, which makes things much easier. Just dip in and out. You strive to avoid flying shrapnel. And you know, if beverages are thrown, I have quick reflexes.”

Meanwhile, the Oscar nominee made headlines in May when it was announced she would be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as a friend.

Advertisement

Jennifer Tilly encouraged Gina Gershon to join RHOBH

In the same interview on It Happened in Hollywood, Jennifer Tilly was speaking to her friend Gina Gershon. The host opened up about how she was once approached to join the hit show.

Near the end of their talk, Gershon inquired about RHOBH, disclosing that she had previously pondered appearing on the Bravo franchise. Gershon said they had approached her, but she was too scared to join the show.

Tilly went on to persuade her friend to do the show. The actress told Gershen that she would be fantastic. But later, Gershon started to encourage Tilly. She said, “You know what? You're going to be a genius at that. You'll take over the entire set, Jen. I have no doubts. I would even watch it with you!" Meanwhile, Tilly has previously appeared on RHOBH as a guest alongside her friend Sutton Stracke.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bride Of Chucky Star Jennifer Tilly Officially Joins The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills As Friend; Deets