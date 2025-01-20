Lea Michele Gushes About Broadway's Wicked; Says Her ‘Heart Literally Exploded’ Attending The Show For First Time in 20 Years

Lea Michele expressed her excitement about rewatching the Wicked musical with her son nearly 20 years after first seeing it. The actress-singer took to her Instagram to share a story where she posed with the cast members of the play. Alexandra Socha was seen dressed as Glinda, while Mary Kate Morrissey wore the costume of Elphaba.

Alongside a memorable picture, the actress also shared a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude to the “incredible cast” for an extraordinary experience. She wrote, “Twenty years later, after seeing Wicked for the first time, I can’t believe I’m back now with my son.” Michele further added, “And he knows every word to ‘Defying Gravity.’ My heart literally exploded.”

The Glee actress ended her note by stating, “Thank you so much to the incredible cast for making our day and for putting on such an incredible show!”

In the next story slide, the actress shared a picture of herself with Socha, marking a reunion from their time in Spring Awakening.

In addition to attending the Broadway musical with her son, Michele also appeared at the premiere of the Wicked movie, which stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the lead roles.

At the time, the Scream Queens star shared a picture of herself getting half-ready while pumping milk for her second baby, whom she welcomed in 2024. In the caption, she wrote, "Accessories are a little different these days."

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress shared her thoughts on the critically acclaimed Wicked movie and revealed her desire to play the role of Elphaba. However, the character was ultimately portrayed by Cynthia Erivo.

In a throwback interview with a media portal, the mother of two stated, “That would be incredible. I don’t think that they’ve gotten to the point of talking to people about it yet. If they have, they haven’t called me. But, yes, I’m backstage painting myself green, just waiting.”

The Wicked movie will soon be available to watch on streaming platforms.

