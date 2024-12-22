Lea Michele Shares Family Snap, Poses With Christmas Tree, Husband Zandy Reich And Kids

It seems that Lea Michele and her family are in their true holiday spirit. The actress shared an adorable snap on social media with her husband and ther two children. She did not forget to write a sweet caption expressing her thankfulness.

Michele took to her Instagram on December 21, Saturday, and shared a picture where we can see the couple looking at one another as they held their two children. The actress’s husband, Zandy Reich held their four-year-old son, Ever and the Glee Star can be seen holding their three-month-old daughter, Emery.

In the snap, we can see Michele and Reich have donned beige swearers. Their 4-year-old son wore a grey onesie that also consisted of a hoodie. Their newborn daughter donned a pink-colored onesie.

The actress seemed to be standing in front of the lit-up Christmas tree. She captioned the post with, “Beyond grateful this holiday season.” She also added a red-colored heart-shaped emoji in the caption.

The actress is notorious for sharing such adorable pictures with her children. In September, the Glee alum shared multiple pictures in a post, giving a peak in her life.

She posted wholesome yet candid pictures in the carousel post with her daughter and in one of the pictures, she is seen walking her son, Ever to school and showcasing his personalized backpack. The actress penned, “Life lately..” with a white colored heart-shaped emoji.

The actress previously conversed with People magazine and shared how she attempts to “soak up” moments that are precious with her children while they are so young.

Advertisement

She told the publication that the other day she ran around and knew she was going to have a short period of time with Ever at the end of the day, but she ran to the market and brought a brownie mix and it was the most simple little thing.

Michele further stated that she came home and asked her son if he wanted to bake brownies. She continued, “And he was so excited. It literally took 20 minutes, but it was just so great to have that little time to do something special together.’"

ALSO READ: Throwback: 'I Called My Agent...': The Time Laura Harrier Thought Zendaya Got Her Role in Spider-Man: Homecoming