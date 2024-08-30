Leah Remini And Angelo Pagan’s Relationship Timeline: Revisiting Their Romance As Couple Files For Divorce

The news of American actor Leah Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan separating after being married for more than two decades shocked their fans. Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan mutually filed for divorce after being married for over two decades. They announced their divorce through a joint statement on Instagram.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us."

The statement added: “We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones. But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite TV shows together, and gathering as a family.”

Let us take a closer look at the relationship timeline of Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan

It all started in 1996

Advertisement

The duo met each other back in 1996, while Angelo Pagan was performing at a Cuban club in Los Angeles. According to the Second Act actor, it was love at first sight when she came across Angelo Paglan back in the mid-90s.

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan tied the knot in 2003

After dating for seven years, they tied the knot in 2003 at the Four Seasons Hotel located in Las Vegas. Within a year, they welcomed their daughter Sofia in 2004. The celebrity even took an exit from the Church of Scientology after being part of the institution for almost three decades.

Leah Remini released her memoir and her husband Angelo Pagan was super proud of her

Leah Remini released her memoir Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood And Scientology in 2015. Her beloved husband Angelo Pagan could not help expressing how proud he was of his better half. He wrote a heart-touching post on X (previously known as Twitter), which read as

Advertisement

“So proud of @leahremini! Brave, bold, and beautiful. I got your back baby!!”

Both Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan loved flaunting their love for one another on social media

The couple loved posting pictures on their social media handle and have kept their fans updated about their life. Back In August 2018, Leah Remini posted a slew of pictures with her husband from their family trip. The Talk star and her better half have never shied away from expressing love for each other either in interviews or on social media.

The celebrity couple even likes to spread awareness concerning elections and the importance of casting a vote. Both Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan posted a picture after casting their vote in 2018 and spoke about the significance of voting as a citizen of a country.

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan celebrated the New Year together back in 2023

The celebrity couple even rang in their New Year together and posted a picture, which featured the duo wearing similar hats. Leah Remini also wrote on Instagram-

Advertisement

“We might be a little tipsy. Happy New Year,”

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagan announced their divorce via Instagram

The couple announced they were filing for a divorce through a joint statement on Instagram after being together for 21 years. The lengthy statement posted by the celebrity couple even mentioned that they got used to playing the roles that did not fit them any longer.

The statement further stated-

To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.

We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate.

From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way. We want to be as transparent as we can be here because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show, which ran for two seasons on TLC.

Advertisement

The ex-couple believes that this separation is for the better, and as they navigate through this new life they will forever be good friends with each other.

ALSO READ: Leah Remini And Angelo Pagan Announce Divorce After 21 Years Of Marriage: 'Our Bond Is Still Strong—It’s Just Evolved'