Jax Taylor Was 'Checked Out From the Marriage' With Brittany Cartwright? Source Reveals

Recent news confirms that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have decided to move forward with their divorce. Page Six reports that a source close to Taylor indicates he has fully cooperated in seeking the divorce, aiming to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship with Cartwright for the sake of their child, Cruz.

According to the insider, Taylor has been emotionally distant from the marriage for some time. The source stated, "Jax is 100 percent on board with moving forward with the divorce." They added that Taylor has been "checked out from the marriage for a long time now" and hopes the process will be as amicable as possible.

Brittany Cartwright files for divorce and seeks custody amid marriage struggles

Recently, 35-year-old Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce on Tuesday. According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, Cartwright cited "insupportable differences" as the reason for the split. The couple had been married for five years before making this decision.

While both parties are emotionally distressed, the source noted that it was clear the two were not a good match. They mentioned, "It was evident that they were not a good match." The source added that their ongoing conflicts needed to end for the well-being of their son, Cruz.

Cartwright is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son but is willing to grant Taylor visitation rights. This is the first time Cartwright has confirmed leaving the family home during their separation in February. Despite Taylor's attempts to improve himself, Cartwright has chosen to maintain her distance and has not seen him since. She is focusing on her own inner peace during this challenging time.

In July, Taylor entered a mental health facility to address personal struggles. His representative stated that Taylor is now more open about discussing his mental health challenges. The representative said, "He has made the decision to seek inpatient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family." After his discharge, Taylor returned home, but Cartwright has remained distant and has not met with him since.

Cartwright details struggles leading to divorce from Jax Taylor

In the context of what led up tp the divorce proceedings, Cartwright has revealed the state of their divorce. On the season finale of her show The Valley, she revealed in this particular episode why the relationship had reached its end. Cartwright described how Taylor's behavior had become increasingly difficult to handle, saying, "He was going out to the bar and stuff, coming home and having these horrible hangovers that would make him mean as a snake." She recounted how she eventually decided to leave with their son, reaching a breaking point after enduring prolonged conflict.

Apart from the concerns of his wife’s, for the last year, Cartwright has made it clear about the emotional deficiency in their relationship.She also told People magazine in April that she had taken on most of the responsibilities at home, including being the main caregiver for their son.

It has been reported that Cartwright did not date anyone after the split. She has posted on her social media pages that she is refreshed and has been going out with friends. Recently, the actress was in the public eye with her fellow actor Zack Wickham and enjoyed her independence. It has also been claimed that she is embracing her so-called sparkle and is cheerful.

Taylor has been seen out with friends at Craig’s in West Hollywood as he moves on from the marriage. Both Taylor and Cartwright are working on their separate lives while focusing on co-parenting their son. Although the divorce was a tough choice, they are both committed to making the best of the situation for their child.

