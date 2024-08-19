‘Learning From This Situation’: Love Island USA's Kaylor Martin Reveals 'Single' Status And Confirms Split With Aaron Evans

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers for Love Island USA season 6. Read at your own risk!

Love Island USA Season 6 is coming to an end for Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans after a ton of makeup, breakups, tears, and “fawk Aarons!” in the villa. Now that they're in the outer world, fans are wondering if they are still together.

On the first day of Love Island USA Season 6, 12 original islanders came to the villa. Among them were 22-year-old Martin from Connellsville in Pennsylvania and 26-year-old Evans from UK’s North Devon. They bonded at the first coupling and stuck together until they were eliminated in the last dumping, which took place before the Love Island USA Season 6 finale, on day 30.

They were sent home in fifth and sixth place, together with Rob Rausch and Kassy Castillo, who got married on Day 27. Along with Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, Martin and Evans were two of the couples who had been together from the beginning of Love Island USA Season 6.

Even though they never dated, Evans and Martin experienced turmoil following Casa Amor when Martin found out that Evans had cheated on her by kissing and basically sleeping with bombshell Daniela Ortiz-Rivera. At their first reconciliation following Casa Amor, Martin chose to remain single due to her partner’s adultery; however, she later forgave him, and they reconciled and remained together until their elimination. But as of right now, where are they?

Before the Love Island USA Season 6 reunion on August 14, 2024, Martin acknowledged in a TikTok video posted by a fan that she and Evans were no longer together. She said to supporters outside her hotel, “Aaron and I are not OK. We are done, we are not together.”

Martin had already alluded to her breakup with Evans in a TikTok video from August 11 where she described herself as “single.” In the video, she lip-synced to Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw’s dialogue: “If you are single, there is one thing you should always take out with you on a Saturday night. Your friends.” Martin captioned the video, “Hard post” and also briefly unfollowed and refollowed Evans at the time giving rise to more breakup rumors.

On July 31, Martin and Evans revealed on the BFFs podcast that they were having trouble after the former “finally” viewed the Casa Amor episodes from Love Island USA Season 6. She acknowledged that she was “emotionally drained” from the Evans drama and added, “My perspective definitely has changed since whenever I was in the villa to now, just because I see absolutely everything Aaron did in Casa Amor, and I feel like the little things kind of mean more to me.”

She continued that while her friends kept asking her why she “didn’t stick up for yourself,” she eventually realized, “I relate to them, because I feel like, most of all, I feel like I wasn’t there for myself and that – it definitely hurt and I definitely feel differently (than) I did in the villa about everything.”

“And also I’m realizing my f****ing worth,” she said. “Because when you’re in the villa you’re in a little bubble. It’s not normal. It was very hard for me being in there. And I did fall in love and what you guys saw was very genuine.”

