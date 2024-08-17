'I Want To Be Brought Back': Heather Graham Talks About The Uncertain Fate Of Her Character Annie Blackburn In Twin Peaks

Heather Graham, known for her role as Annie Blackburn in Twin Peaks, recently shared her thoughts on her character's unresolved story. In an interview with Screen Rant about her new Western thriller, Place of Bones, Graham discussed Annie's uncertain fate in Twin Peaks.

She admitted that she doesn’t know what happened to her character and expressed regret that Annie was killed off in the season 2 finale. Graham also voiced hope that creators David Lynch and Mark Frost might find a way to bring Annie back in a future season.

Heather Graham told the outlet, "It's so cool that people love that show so much, and I'm also a big fan. I wish my character were still alive and that I could be in more Twin Peaks projects. I think it was left up in the air whether she died."

She added, "But I would love to come back to life and be in more Twin Peaks stuff. [Laughs] I want to hear about the book; I actually never read it. I want to be brought back to life. Let's put it out there!"

Created by Mark Frost and David Lynch, Twin Peaks first aired in 1990 and quickly became a cultural sensation. The show followed FBI Agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle MacLachlan, as he investigated the mysterious murder of high school student Laura Palmer, portrayed by Sheryl Lee, in the small town of Twin Peaks.

The series featured a large cast, including Ray Wise, James Marshall, Peggy Lipton, and Sherilyn Fenn. Heather Graham joined the show in its second season as Annie Blackburn, whose fate was left unresolved in the season two finale.

In 2017, a third season of Twin Peaks was released, more than 25 years after the original series ended. However, many mysteries, including Annie's fate, remained unresolved.

Annie's fate isn't the only unresolved mystery in Twin Peaks. The book Graham referred to is Mark Frost's Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier, released in 2017 following the season 3 finale. In the book, Frost reveals that Annie has been in a catatonic state in a mental institution since the events of season 2. Once a year, on the anniversary of her kidnapping, Annie speaks briefly, saying only, "I'm fine."

Other major Twin Peaks characters, such as Cooper and Laura Palmer, also have unresolved fates, especially after the season 3 finale suggested they might be traveling to a parallel universe. Audrey Horne's situation remains unclear as well, with speculation that she could be trapped in a coma or a mental institution.

David Lynch, the co-creator, recently mentioned his health issues, noting, “I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold,” according to Screen Rant. Despite this, there has been ongoing talk of a reboot.

Twin Peaks is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

