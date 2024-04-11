'Left To Face The Storm Of Online Abuse': Letter Condemning RACIST Attacks On Francesca Amewudah-Rivers After Her Casting In Romeo & Juliet

Jamie Llyod Company faced heavy trolling after Francesca Amewudah Rivers was finalized to play Juliet alongside Tom Holland’s Romeo. While the team addressed the issue by issuing a letter stating that racism must stop, multiple actors came together to sign a letter against racism to support the actress.

The list of actors includes Lashana Lynch, known for No Time To Die, and Susan Wokoma, known for Enola Holmes, among others. Last week, the Lloyd company dropped the list of cast members performing in the play.

What Was Written In The Letter Signed By The Actors?

The open letter, signed by over 880 people, was curated by Wokoma and a writer, Somalia Nonyé Seaton. The letter read, “Too many times, Black performers—particularly Black actresses—are left to face the storm of online abuse after committing the crime of getting a job on their own."

It read, “The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a sweet soul has been too much to bear. For a casting announcement of a play to ignite such twisted, ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those so empty and barren in their own lives that they must meddle in hateful abuse.”

The letter further stated, “Too many times theatre companies, broadcasters, producers and streamers have failed to offer any help or support when their Black artists face racist or misogynistic abuse. Reporting is too often left on the shoulders of the abused, who are also then expected to promote said show.”

What Did The Jamie Lloyd Company Say About Racism?

After the racial comments were targeted at the Bad Education actress, the director of Shakesphere’s play released a statement addressing the discrimination against Rivers. Jamie Lloyd’s Company shared that there had been “barrage of deplorable racial abuse directed towards a member of company.”

It further added, “This must stop. We are working with a remarkable group of artists. We insist that they are free to create work without facing online harassment. We will continue to support and protect everyone in our company at all costs. Any abuse will not be tolerated and will be reported."

It continued to read, “Bullying and harassment have no place online, in our industry, or in our wider communities. Our rehearsal room is full of joy, compassion, and kindness. We celebrate the extraordinary talent of our incredible collaborators.”

Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah Rivers.

Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah Rivers, will open at the Duke of York Theater on May 23. According to the reports, the drama will also be performed on Broadway after the London shows are concluded.





