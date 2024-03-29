Who Will Play Juliet Opposite Tom Holland's Romeo In West End's Latest Production? Find Out

Tom Holland is set to star in Jamie Lloyd’s new West End production play, Romeo and Juliet. The company has revealed the complete cast of the play, which will be performed at the Duke of York Theater. The production also revealed that a newcomer will be starring opposite Holland as Juliet. Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, known for her role in BBC’s Bad Education, is named to play the lead actress.

The Cast Of Romeo And Juliet

The cast of Romeo and Juliet was announced by the Lloyd Company. In addition to Holland and Rivers, the cast of the play also features Freema Agyeman, Joshua-Alexander Williams, Callum Heinrich, Michael Balogun, Tomiwa Edun, Mia Jerome, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Ray Sesay, and Nima Taleghani.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, The leads and the producer shared their thoughts on the upcoming gig. The Spider-Man star said, “Beyond excited to announce our cast for Romeo and Juliet. I can’t wait to get started, and I know we’ll create something really special together.”

Rivers also claimed, “I’m so grateful to be making my West End debut as Juliet with The Jamie Lloyd Company. It’s a dream to be joining this team of incredible artists with Jamie at the helm. I’m excited to bring a fresh energy to this story alongside Tom and to welcome new audiences to the theatre.”

Jamie Lloyd also commented on the play, “I’m very excited to introduce the amazing cast who will be joining the incredible Tom Holland in Romeo & Juliet, including Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, an exceptional young artist.”

Who Is Francesca Amewudah-Rivers?

Francesca Amewudah Rivers is known for her stage presence in multiple plays she has performed in over the years. Apart from Jamie Lloyd’s company, the actress is also helmed by the Globe, Lyric Hammersmith, and Curtis Brown. Rivers is known to play the character of Blessing in the BBC TV series Bad Education. Meanwhile, the actress was well acclaimed for her part in the play Family Tree.

The show will run at the Duke of York Theatre in London from Thursday, May 23rd, with previews from May 11th. It will run until August 2024.

