John Amos, Coming To America And Good Times Actor Dies At 84; ‘Man With The Kindest Heart’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

John Amos, one of the most legendary sitcom artists known for his roles in Good Times, Coming To America, Roots, and others passed away at 84 of natural causes. The Emmy-nominated actor’s son Kelly Christopher, aka KC, confirmed the tragic news in a statement to PEOPLE.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned,” he wrote. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over," KC added. He acknowledged how many viewers considered the late actor their “TV father.” Amos has lived a good life and left a long legacy through his outstanding works in television and films.

"My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life," he added. Most recently he appeared in Suits LA as himself and his documentary titled America's Dad. “He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time,” KC concluded his statement.

A few months earlier, Amos had been hospitalized due to fluid filling his lower body and causing issues with his heart. However, he was drained of the excessive fluids and was on the road to recovery. The Coming to America actor first entered the spotlight in 1964 as a player for the Denver Broncos. He briefly played for the Kansas City Chiefs before leaving the NFL for the Continental League.

Advertisement

In 1970, he made his television debut with The Billy Cosby Show and eventually landed his breakout role as Gordy Howard on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. After the show ended in 1973, Amos was cast for a role in a TV show highlighting the Black community called Good Times. The show was a success, but the actor's persistence for authentic Black representation led to his exit in 1976.

He told VladTV that the producers’ perception of a Black family and portrayal of a Black patriarch was completely different than his idea which was steeped in reality. Since he’d become a “disruptive element” and his services were no longer needed, he gladly exited the show. He later starred in the groundbreaking TV series Roots and earned an Emmy nomination. “You don’t anticipate that kind of success because that’s dreaming and that’s one thing actors can’t afford to do,” Amos told The Wrap in 2022.