Which Big Little Lies Cast Members Are Returning For Season 3? Here's What We Know About The Anticipated Season So Far

Following the 2019 season 2 finale of Big Little Lies, discussions about a potential third season have been ongoing, with cast members like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz expressing interest in returning, but the series' status remained uncertain for quite some time.

Here's everything the cast has teased about the upcoming season of the hit HBO series.

Which Big Little Lies cast members are returning for Season 3?

In November 2023, the HBO series Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman seemingly hinted at a possible follow-up during an undisclosed fan event. “I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire, and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” Kidman said.

She added, “And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.” Though no official cast list has been announced, each main cast member including Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz has expressed interest in reprising their roles.

"We want to do it," Witherspoon told costar Laura Dern while video-chatting in May 2020. "We're kind of waiting. We're trying, guys. We're trying to come up with the right story."

“We all constantly say, ‘When are we doing season three? How do we make that happen?’” Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021. “I’d like to say, knock on wood, that it is happening.”

In December 2023, peaking with Harper's Bazaar, Woodley teased that a third season could potentially bring back the actors who played their children as well. “These children [on the show] are not children anymore,” she explained. “What is exciting about the possibility of a third season? What does life look like for those people who are not children anymore?"

More details on the third season of Big Little Lies

HBO has not announced an official plotline for the Big Little Lies third season yet, but it's possible that the show may feature a time jump. The season 2 finale ended with Bonnie texting the rest of the Monterey Five that she is going to confess to Perry’s death and the last scene shows the four women accompanying her to the police station. It’s possible that the new season could document the aftermath of Bonnie’s confession and how it affects the rest of the women in their personal lives.

At the Golden Globes in January 2024, Reese Witherspoon revealed that she and Nicole Kidman were working on the script for season 3. Speaking with Variety that same month, HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that he has heard a little bit about the idea behind the new season and thinks it could be great.

Bloys confirmed that Witherspoon and Kidman are in discussions with author Liane Moriarty about expanding the storyline and characters, and expect David E. Kelley, who helped adapt Moriarty's novel for HBO, to be involved. It’s unclear who will direct the upcoming season of Big Little Lies following the Dec. 2021 death of Jean-Marc Vallée, who directed the first two seasons of the HBO series.

Zoë Kravitz previously opened up about the filmmaker during an interview with GQ in November 2022, noting that, at the time, she didn’t believe season 3 would happen following his death. “We talked about doing a season 3 a lot,” she told the publication. “Unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year. It’s heartbreaking. I can’t imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show.”

