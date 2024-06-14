Meryl Streep Shares Hilarious Story About Nicole Kidman at the Set of Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep is one of the most gifted actresses and recently, she proved that she has a talent for mimicry. During the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which the three-time Oscar winner attended to pay tribute to her friend and co-star Nicole Kidman, the veteran actress, 74, shared an amusing anecdote from the set of “Big Little Lies” and followed it up with a perfect Kidman impersonation.



In her speech, Streep shared a dialogue she had with Reese Witherspoon about Kidman. Witherspoon had told Streep about Kidman's surprising morning routine: Reese revealed to me that before dawn, at five in the morning, Nicole goes skinny-dipping in the ocean behind the hotel and he said that the Pacific Ocean water is freezing in March.

"And I looked at Nicole and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? The Pacific [Ocean] is like 48° in March,'" Streep continued, before delighting the crowd with her impersonation of Kidman's Australian accent. "‘Yeah,’ she said, ‘I love it. Oh yeah.’"

Nicole Kidman celebrates with family and friends at a special event

Nicole Kidman received speeches from stars including Meryl Streep at the event that took place on April 27. Speakers at the event included Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Naomi Watts and Keith Urban, Kidman’s husband. Making the event even more of a celebration, Kidman’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, were there to support their mom.

On the red carpet, Kidman spoke to PEOPLE about the importance of having her incredibly loving teenagers around. They are here to support me and they are very much supportive,” she said as she was overwhelmed by their support, especially on that special occasion.

Big Little Lies confirmed for third season

Though Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern were not present at the AFI Award Gala, fans of Big Little Lies have something exciting to look forward to: the recent season has been certified a third season of the HBO hit series.

Nicole Kidman accidentally made the announcement in November while during an event stating, “We will be bringing you a third one. ” This early leak or perhaps intentional leak created some problems for her co-producer Reese Witherspoon who would have perhaps preferred to keep the third instalment a secret for much longer. However, the return of the cast guarantees viewers an enthralling experience drawn from the famous series.

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman playfully confirm Big Little Lies Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman engaged in playful banter on Snack Cake as captured in the Vanity Fair video below, where Witherspoon ‘scolded’ Kidman for confusing the third season of Big Little Lies with the second one. Witherspoon described how after the gaffe made by Kidman, each of them received phone calls from screencast members.

“Listen, this one already went somewhere and said too much and then I get the call, the ‘ring, ring,’ like, ‘Hey, is that happening?’" Witherspoon said in a Vanity Fair video.

Kidman said she had no idea that she had made that statement and she became excited when she disclosed the same.

‘This okay, baby, I get excited too’ playfully said the outstanding actress Reese Witherspoon to her scared co-star. She went on to say that, among others, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley to name a few were among those who called her as soon as they heard the news.

"Then I’ve got Laura calling me, and Zoë, Shailene. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies 3.’"

The anticipation that marked the cast expression, and the enjoying mood in the company of other cast mates, were evident indications of their joy in the continued episodes of the successful HBO series. Seasons 1 and 2 of Big Little Lies is available on Max.

