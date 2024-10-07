‘I Run Everything By...’: Laura Dern Reveals Reese Witherspoon Is Her Go-To For All Things Personal And Professional

True and cherished female friendships are the ultimate BAE—Before Anyone Else! This sentiment rings especially true when it involves two celebrated actresses who have smashed the myth that women in showbiz can’t be friends.

For Laura Dern, actress Reese Witherspoon is her go-to person. While speaking during a panel at Hello Sunshine's second Shine Away event in Los Angeles on October 5, the Oscar winner was asked about how the networks she’s cultivated throughout her career have informed her decision-making.

She revealed that perhaps the most important person in her network is Witherspoon. Dern revealed that growing up around parents who were also actors (She's the daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd) she learned about the importance of sisterhood and community building.

After the event, both actresses also shared snippets from the event on their Instagram profiles, check them out below.

Laura said that aside from her parents, veteran actress Jane Fonda and an amazing group of women who decided they had to be the storytellers to be in the story at all and inspired her and several others like her during that time.

“So I felt so lucky to have that lens and then to find sisterhood on this stage — and basically I run everything by Reese,” she admitted. Moreover, she also revealed that from her first job update to her romantic stories, Reese has always been her go-to person for advice and banter.

Furthermore, before she could continue, Witherspoon, who was on the panel along with Octavia Spencer, cut Dern off to reveal that they combined their networks for a less career-oriented project just days ago.

The two ladies have not only turned to each other for advice and life decisions but also refined female friendships and fashion goals as they attended events in matching outfits and rocking shirts with each other’s faces on them.

Meanwhile, on the work front Witherspoon, who stars as Madeline Mackenzie in the series, which halted airing in 2019 and is believed to be returning for a third season in 2025, clicked with Dern while starring alongside her in 2014’s Wild.

What do you think of the two actresses being the best of friends? tell us your thoughts!

