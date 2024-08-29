Leo Woodall & Dustin Hoffman Join Hands For Upcoming Crime Thriller To Be Directed By THIS Oscar-Winning Filmmaker

Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman have teamed up to star in the upcoming crime thriller directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Daniel Roher. The movie will be based on a pianist who discovers that his skills could be useful in cracking safes and lockers.

The script of the film is written by Roher and Robert Ramsay, and the project will be produced by JoAnne Sellar and Lila Yacoub. Debra Zane has come on board as the casting director.

The makers have yet to announce the major plot details, and the other cast members, Elevation Pictures, has confirmed that it will distribute the film in Canada.

Woodall has become one of the rising stars in the Hollywood industry after the actor was well-lauded for his performance in the second season of The White Lotus. Later, the actor aced the role of Dex in the Netflix series One Day.

While speaking about One Day, the actor recalled, “There’s definitely a kind of projection that people put on you.” He further added, “I myself have done it with actors that I’ve watched. It’s just a natural thing that you do. Being on the other end of it was kind of a strange feeling. You just can’t take it too seriously.”

Woodall's most recent role also includes an appearance in Nuremberg alongside Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, and Michael Shannon. He is scheduled to appear next in the new Bridget Jones movie Mad About the Boy and will star in another title, Prime Target, for Apple TV+.

As for Hoffman, he has won Oscars twice out of the seven times he has been nominated and is set to star in Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming movie, Megalopolis. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will be available in theaters in September.

The director, Daniel Roher, is known for his work on films such as Once Were Brothers, Finding Fukue, Survivors Rowe, and Ghosts of Our Forest. Roher’s movie Navalny went on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. National Geographic and Disney will release his most recent project, Blink, this autumn.

