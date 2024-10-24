Leslie Grossman Announces Engagement On Jennie Garth’s Podcast: ‘A Wonderful Next Chapter’

Leslie Grossman, star of The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, revealed her engagement during a podcast appearance on October 22. The actress shared the news with her friend and former co-star, Jennie Garth.

Leslie Grossman dropped her exciting engagement news on the latest episode of I Choose Me with Jennie Garth, a podcast hosted by her What I Like About You castmate. The topic came up casually as the two friends recalled bumping into each other at the airport recently.

"It was so fun to get to run into you. And you also look so beautiful coming off this flight. I was like, that's annoying. 'Why do you look so fresh?'" Grossman joked with Garth as they laughed over the moment. Jennie Garth responded modestly, saying she only looked fresh because she was wearing a big hat.

But the light conversation soon turned to something more significant when Garth teased the engagement news, saying, "Wait. You dropped a bomb on me right there in the airport baggage claim. And you told me — Can I say?"

Grossman, clearly not having spoken publicly about her engagement until that moment, gave her friend the go-ahead: "You know what's funny is I actually have not spoken about it yet, but you can say."

Jennie Garth hesitated with her co-star's blessing, saying she didn’t want to ruin Grossman’s special moment. However, Grossman took the reins, happily sharing her news with the world: "I am engaged, which is so fun."

While the actress didn’t reveal the identity of her fiancé, she shared how unexpected this new chapter of her life has been. She said that was a wild thing that she didn't see coming. She said not that she didn't see it coming with this person but she didn't see any of this next chapter of her life coming.

Jennie Garth was quick to offer her congratulations, telling Grossman she was happy for her, to which Grossman responded, "I’m happy for me too. He’s a wonderful person."

Grossman’s life has seen major changes in recent years. According to Extra, she was married to Jon Bronson for 20 years before he filed for divorce in April 2020. The couple shares an adopted daughter, Goldie, who is turning 18 in November.

Reflecting on this new phase of her life, Grossman described it as a “lucky and wonderful next chapter.” She stated that her whole life got reorganized around her 50th birthday, and everything got thrown up into the air, and it sort of fell to the ground.

