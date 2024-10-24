Zayn Malik Announces Updated U.S. Tour Dates After Liam Payne’s Passing; Check

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death and drugs

Zayn Malik feels prepared to get back on the road following the death of his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne on October 16, but it won’t be so soon. On Wednesday, October 23, a week after the tragedy that struck the 1D family, the singer took to Instagram to share the new schedule for his shows that were previously scheduled between October and November 2024 in support of his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs.

Malik’s new concert dates include January 21 in Washington, D.C.; January 24-25 in New York; January 28-29 in Los Angeles; February 1 in Las Vegas; and February 3 in San Francisco. Unlike his previous tour schedule, though, Zayn’s revised roadshow calendar does not include dates in the U.K. Fans in the singer's home country would hope additional tour dates are revealed after his U.S. shows.

After Payne passed away at age 31 last Wednesday, Zayn took to Instagram on Saturday to inform his admirers of the change in his tour plans. “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the U.S. leg of the Stairway to Sky Tour,” he wrote.

He also paid tribute to his former bandmate in a heartfelt statement, writing, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me. I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.” He expressed his gratitude to his late friend for supporting him through some of the “most difficult times” in his life. Reflecting on their teen years as pop stars, the Pillowtalk crooner shared that when he missed his home as a 17-year-old, Payne would always be there to support him with a reassuring smile, letting him know he was loved.

Advertisement

Zayn continued, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly.” The singer expressed that he'll cherish all the memories he shared with Payne and hoped for the departed musician to be at peace wherever he was now.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Payne’s cause of death was ruled to be “multiple trauma” and “internal and external hemorrhage” induced by his fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires. A toxicology report found multiple drugs in his system, including cocaine, crack, and pink cocaine—a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, MDMA, opioids, and other psychoactive substances.

Payne is survived by his parents, Geoff and Karen Payne; his two elder sisters, Ruth and Nicola; and his seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with his ex-girlfriend, Cheryl Cole.

Advertisement

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Did Liam Payne Get Into Physical Altercation With Former Band Member Zayn Malik? Revisiting Controversies Amid 31-Year-Old’s Tragic Death