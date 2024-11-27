Liam Payne’s Family Weighing Legal Action Against Those Linked to His Tragic Hotel Fall Death: Report

Trigger Warning: This article references death and drugs

Liam Payne’s family is reportedly planning to pursue private criminal action against anyone involved in his death. According to Page Six, the late One Direction singer’s family lawyers appeared in an Argentinian court on Tuesday, November 26, to transfer their interest in potential legal action to a local law firm in Buenos Aires.

This move would make Payne’s family plaintiffs in any criminal case going forward.

Tuesday marked the first time Payne’s family has been publicly mentioned in the ongoing investigations into his death at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16. The development follows the release of distressing images of Payne’s final moments.

The investigation took a grim turn when police shared photos of the Teardrops singer appearing erratic in the hotel lobby just minutes before he reportedly fell from his hotel room balcony. According to TMZ, CCTV footage and a police report indicate that Payne fell while attempting to escape his locked room. Hotel staff allegedly knew he was threatening to use the balcony to flee but still locked him inside his suite.

Shocking surveillance images show an intoxicated Payne being carried by multiple hotel staff members back to his third-floor room. Once there, he reportedly struggled with them and tried to return to the elevator to no avail. After locking him inside, staff called 911, reporting an erratic guest and expressing concerns that he might harm himself using the balcony. Although the guest was not named in the call, the recording released immediately after Payne’s death identified him as the subject of the report.

Payne had previously expressed his frustration over being confined to hotel rooms during the peak of One Direction’s fame.

Nicolas Durrieu, a criminal lawyer in Buenos Aires, told Page Six that if hotel staff abandoned Payne while aware of his fragile mental state, they could face charges for "abandonment of a person," which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

A separate Page Six source, meanwhile, told the outlet they were 100% sure that Payne’s family would want to seek justice for him.

Prosecutors have already charged two hotel staff members with allegedly providing drugs to Payne. Additionally, an acquaintance of the singer is under scrutiny for failing to assist him in his final moments.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

