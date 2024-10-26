Did Liam Payne Pass Out In Hotel Lobby During His Final Moments Before Fatal Fall From Balcony? Eyewitness Reveals

New details have emerged about Liam Payne’s tragic final moments at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. An American tourist, staying at the same hotel, reported witnessing Payne pass out in the lobby shortly before his fall. The eyewitness details a series of unsettling incidents that suggest the singer’s deteriorating state before his untimely death.

According to the eyewitness, Payne, visibly frustrated, was seen smashing his laptop in the hotel lobby and reportedly passed out there during his final visit downstairs. The witness claims the One Direction alum had to be escorted back to his room on multiple occasions due to disruptive behavior.

Another guest, identified as Rebecca, echoed these claims, recounting bizarre behavior in which Payne allegedly pretended to “fake choke” a woman. The hotel manager, worried for the safety of guests, reportedly contacted emergency responders, fearing Payne might harm himself, particularly because his room included a balcony.

Reports from investigators confirmed that Payne’s death occurred after a fall from his third-story balcony, resulting in fatal trauma and a fractured skull. A toxicology report later indicated the presence of multiple drugs, including cocaine and pink cocaine. Argentine authorities have launched an investigation, interviewing witnesses and hotel staff who might have provided the singer with drugs, allegedly smuggled in by a hotel employee. Two women present with Payne earlier that day reportedly testified that, while they had alcohol, they did not use drugs.

As investigations continue, Liam Payne’s untimely death has left fans and loved ones with many unanswered questions. The combination of eyewitness accounts and ongoing police inquiries paints a troubling picture of the star’s final moments, with authorities still piecing together the circumstances of his passing.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne Beyond One Direction: A Look At Late Pop Star's Top 5 Solo Songs In Wake Of His Demise