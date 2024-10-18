Liam Payne's For You Collaborator Rita Ora Left Heartbroken Over 1D Alum's Death: 'He Had The Kindest Soul'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Rita Ora, like million others, is devastated by the news of One Direction star Liam Payne’s demise. The tragedy, however, is more personal for the British pop star because she had the opportunity to work closely with Payne, who passed away on October 16 after falling multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Hours after his death at 31, Ora performed a concert in Osaka, Japan, and emotionally broke down on stage while singing their 2018 duet For You from Fifty Shades of Freed.

During the solo performance of their collaborative effort, footage shared on social media by fans showed the 33-year-old featuring a photo of herself with Payne on the screen behind her, struggling to hold back tears. “I can’t even sing this right now,” she told the crowd at one point. “Can you sing this for me?”

The following day, Ora took to her social media to honor the departed musician, writing, “I am devastated.” Alongside photos of herself and Payne in the studio and promoting their collaboration, she continued, “He had the kindest soul; I will never forget.”

The Ask and You Shall Receive singer added that she loved working with Payne, as he was “such a joy to be around on and off stage.” Ora expressed her love and prayers for his family and loved ones, stating that their song For You now takes on a “whole new meaning” for her.

Released alongside the third film in the Fifty Shades franchise, For You became a successful hit for both Ora and Payne, charting at No. 8 in the UK and No. 76 in the US. The song, which received music video treatment, also appeared on both of their respective albums, Phoenix and LP1.

After being pronounced dead at the scene by local authorities, an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s demise, according to officials.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear, as well as his parents and close family members.