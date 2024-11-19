‘Life Lately’: Kim Kardashian Shares Her Personal Life Updates With An Adorable Family PHOTO; See Here

Kim Kardashian has been enjoying her time with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her four kids. The SKIMS founder shared an adorable family picture on her Instagram account, where they matched in the pajamas, having Kris Jenner all over.

The photo put up by Kardashian on her social media platform was clicked on the occasion of Jenner’s 69th birthday. The children looked excited as the media personality stood by her eldest daughter, North, and Chicago hugged her sister while showing her brightest smile.

Saint stood beside his mother, wrapping his arms around her, and Psalm posed in front of Jenner.

Alongside the carousel post, Kardashian wrote in the caption, “Life Lately.” In the pictures ahead, the businesswoman shared a picture of herself in a pink outfit while pouting at the camera, a photo of the interior of the car, and some snaps of herself with her daughter.

Kardashian also shared a snap of her belly button piercing and a picture with the French designer, Michèle Lamy.

Previously on Monday, the Deep in the Valley alum dropped a video of conversing with the Tesla Bot. As the robot waved at Kardashian, the latter too waved at the black and white bot to say “hi.” As she showed the bot a heart with her fingers, she went on to ask, “Can you do this?” She further asked, “You know how to do that?”

While the robot could not copy the tricks of the media personality, it showed a little bit of dance and hula moves in front of Kardashian. The latter went on to teach the Tesla bot how to blow a kiss.

Meanwhile, the actress asked the robot, “How tall are you?" She went on to play the game of rock, paper, scissors, and Kardashian beat the robot. She said, “You’re a little slow, but I beat you.”

As for the entrepreneur’s kids, Kardashian shares her four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The couple was married for eight years, from 2014 to 2022. On the part of Kris Jenner, she has been outly supportive of all her daughters and often gives a shout-out to each one of them on her Instagram account.

