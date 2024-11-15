Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Son Saint's YouTube Channel After Anti-Kamala Harris Videos

Kim Kardashian is making important decisions in her journey as a mother, including removing her son's YouTube channel after it was reported that two videos critical of Kamala Harris were posted on it.

According to Buzzfeed’s article, in one clip, there is an angry individual who lifts up his shoe to show an image of the democratic nominee and he goes, “I stepped on s**t.” Another clip consisted of a picture of Harris next to a montage of Saved By The Bell that reportedly called her “stupid”, “dumb,” “crazy.” and “dangerous.”

During Kim Kardashian's appearance on That’s My Best Friend podcast, she expressed about experiencing mortifying emotions. She gave an example of her son, Saint while explaining that she was behind his channel being taken down.

She added, “Like Saint took my phone today and posted and my publicist is writing me like, 'This is what you're posting on Election Day?' And I was like, 'It's a kid. He has no idea.’”

For the unversed, when Saint opened his channel, Kim shared a story about a cute contract on Instagram in September. Her son had seemingly written the contract which consisted of rules he had to abide by.

It mentioned that he had to show his mother or guardian all the videos before he posted them. Saint also gave permission to any grown-up if his mother said to delete his videos for any reason. The contract added that if he did not listen to the rules, his mom could make his page private or delete the account.

Advertisement

During Kim’s November 12 appearance in iHeartRadio’s What In The Wrinkler podcast, she opened up about her parenting experience with her four kids, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West, including North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The Skims founder expressed feeling alone in this even if there is help around. She said that when her kids are in their bed, crying and kicking, she feels that she is raising four children by herself.

The reality TV star said that even though she has resources including nannies and other staff, she still goes through the emotional and physical burn of parenting. She mentioned garnering judgment from other individuals who may think that she has it easy.

ALSO READ: Hugh Jackman Shares Heartbreaking Update on Skin Cancer Scare Amid Sutton Foster Affair Rumors