Lil Baby Arrested In Las Vegas? Learn As Freestyle Artist Gets Charged For Allegedly Carrying Concealed Weapon

Lil Baby was recently arrested in Las Vegas following accusations of carrying a concealed weapon without its permit.

As per the court records reported by PEOPLE, the artist was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, following his arrest, on August 26, 2024.

The outlet further reported that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police had confirmed that the 29-year-old rapper was arrested around 5 a.m. following an incident that had occurred on the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Further details of the arrest of the artist, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, have not been disclosed.

The outlet also reported that court records show that Lil Baby was booked into the Clark County Detention Center but soon posted a bond. The Do We Have A Problem artist is due to appear in court next on October 1, 2024.

Following his arrest, his attorneys, Drew Findling and David Chesnoff, shared a joint statement to The Los Angeles Times in which they mentioned that Dominique Armani Jones, aka Lil Baby, has “a valid Georgia Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) Permit.”

The statement by the attorneys further read that they are “actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding” Lil Baby’s arrest in Las Vegas.

Talking about the case, as per the Attorney General of Georgia's website, the state of Nevada does not recognize a permit from Georgia for concealed weapons.

The details on the website read, "Georgia weapons license holders should familiarize themselves with the individual requirements and limitations on Georgia weapons licenses in any of the states where they may wish to exercise their rights."

The website also advises that the laws surrounding weapons vary from state to state, adding that the municipal or county ordinances may regulate weapons in different states.

Moreover, this is not the first time that the Drip Too Hard artist has been dragged into a legal issue. As per Billboard, back in 2021, Lil Baby was detained while he was attending Paris Fashion Week in France for allegedly “transporting drugs."

Further detailing his legal issues, the outlet has even reported that the All Of A Sudden artist was arrested in Atlanta as well back in 2019, for reckless driving.

It was in 2022 that Lil Baby released his album It’s Only Me. Meanwhile, the rapper has been teasing his next project on social media. His last post before his arrest was uploaded on Instagram, where he had the caption "Album 80% Done... #sorry4thewait."

