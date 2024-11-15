Linkin Park To Go On 2025 From Zero World Tour; Deets Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death and suicide.

Linkin Park is all set to hit the road with its new and massive lineup. After nearly a decade, the heavily loved act will be seen performing live across many countries, with its From Zero World Tour.

On November 14, 2024, Linkin Park announced that they would be hitting the tour in January 2025 across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Per reports, the band made this big announcement just a day before they officially launched their latest album From Zero.

The band will perform in Mexico City on January 1, 2025, kicking off the tour, with their next show in Guadalajara and Monterrey in February. Next, the band will hit Japan with two grand shows in Tokyo, following which they will perform in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The In The End act will then perform across the United States throughout the spring and summer. They will have even more shows in November next year.

Issuing a statement, Mike Shinoda said, “Getting back out on the road has been incredible.”

The rapper and the artist with multiple talents then also went on to add that the fans have been supporting the act with an overwhelming response.

The Fort Minor rapper then also mentioned that Linkin Park is ready to “take this energy even further around the world,” expressing his excitement.

Per PEOPLE, Linkin Park Underground fan club members will receive access to exclusive presale tickets from November 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, the North American general sale will begin on November 21, 2024.

For those living in Europe and the U.K., the ticket’s general sale will begin on November 22, 2024.

After the original frontman of Linkin Park, Chester Bennington, passed away by suicide in 2017, the band brought on a new lead, Emily Armstrong.

For those who do not know, Armstrong is also the vocalist of Dead Sara. Meanwhile, the What I’ve Done act even welcomed a new drummer, Colin Brittain, taking over the pedals of Rob Bourdon.

Since the two members stepped into the ever-loved highly nostalgic act, the band had released two singles, Heavy is the Crown and The Emptiness Machine.

Their latest album consists of tracks such as Cut the Bridge, Over Each Other, Casualty, and Overflow, along with Two Faced, Stained, as well as IGYEIH and more.

The act will be joined by several other great bands such as AFI, Architects, Spiritbox, and more on the tour.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

