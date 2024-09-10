Linkin Park Criticized By Late Frontman Chester Bennington's Son For Having Emily Armstrong Onboard

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Jamie Bennington, the son of late legend, Chester Bennington took aim at Linkin Park as the band welcomed Emily Armstrong. Sharing his disapproval, Jamie slammed the act on social media sharing his views on September 8, 2024.

The young one took to his Instagram stories and spoke against the inclusion of Armstrong, who is the co-founder of the rock band Dead Sara.

Although the stories have currently expired, Variety reported that Jamie went against Armstrong, for her ties with the Church of Scientology as well as for her support of Danny Masterson, the That '70s Show actor, who has been convicted of two counts of rape.

While Masterson was sentenced to 30 years of life in prison back in the year 2023, Jamie further spoke of how the What I’ve Done band betrayed its fanbase that “trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention.”

Calling the famous act, “tone deaf,” the son of Chester Bennington also claimed that Mike Shinoda who is the co-founder of Linkin Park had erased the legacy that his father had sculpted, “during international suicide prevention month.”

In the meantime, Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife Chrissie Carnell-Bixler happens to be one of the many women who accused Masterson of sexual assault, reminded people that Armstrong had supported the reported guilty, during the 2020 trial.

His post came shortly after the band announced its new members, on September 5, 2024, which also includes their new drummer Colin Brittain, besides Armstrong being their new co-lead singer.

In the meantime, the band also announced their new single, The Emptiness Machine, while also announcing their new album, From Zero, which happens to come forth after almost seven years.

The following day, Emily Armstrong took to social media as well and shared her statement on her Instagram Story in an attempt to let her fans know her side of the story, related to Masterson, as per Rolling Stone.

The statement of Armstrong read that she was asked to support Danny Masterson, a person whom she considered a friend. While Emily Armstong stated that she had gone to the early hearings as an observer, she then added that soon she realized that she shouldn't have taken part in those hearings.

“I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes," Armstrong stated on social media.

The album From Zero will be released on November 15, 2024.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

