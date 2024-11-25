Lizzo's Dramatic Weight Loss Shocks Fans After She Shares Night Out Pictures With Look-Alike Mom; See Here

Lizzo shocked fans over the weekend with her dramatic weight loss during a night out with her look-alike mom, Shari Jonson-Jefferson.

The About Damn Time singer took to Instagram on Friday, November 22, to share pictures and videos of herself riding with her mom in the backseat of an SUV. She wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top for the outing, paired with denim shorts, and styled her hair in milkmaid braids. Lizzo’s mother, Shari, also sported the same hairstyle while her outfit of the night consisted of a leopard print jacket with black innerwear.

“My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up,” Lizzo, 36, captioned a clip of herself and her mom.

The Truth Hurts songstress humorously paired the clip with audio from The Kardashians, where Kim Kardashian accuses Kourtney of copying her by getting married in Italy and having Andrea Bocelli, her favorite singer, perform at the ceremony.

Fans in Lizzo’s comments had dramatic reactions to her noticeable weight loss. Starting with the positives—because, of course, there were negative comments as well—one netizen wrote, “Baby, that face card ain’t ever declining. EVER!!!!” Another commented, “The cheekbones are cheekboning.” A third person chimed in, “Whew girl!! You look skinny!! Still beautiful both ways. Love it.”

“Yo Lizzie lost mad weight,” and “Wait wait wait, don’t get too skinny now,” were some of the other positive comments that caught our attention.

As for the negative comments, they were mostly about Lizzo’s alleged Ozempic use, speculation she has trashed in the past. In September, the singer took to social media to call out the rumors that she had used the celeb-favorite weight loss medication to achieve results.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” Lizzo wrote over a brief selfie video.

The following month, Lizzo also made fun of the Ozempic allegations by dressing up as LizzOzempic for Halloween.

